Del Valle ISD looking to hire 90 teachers

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — As the school year comes to an end many districts across Central Texas will now look to fill vacant positions for the upcoming year.

In Del Valle ISD, District officials tell KXAN they are looking to fill 90 teaching positions.

“Math and science has always been a huge need and now English, language arts, secondary teachers is a big need,” said Del Valle ISD Superintendent Annette Tielle.

Finding teachers to fill open positions can be a competitive process with teacher salaries and compensation, as well as cost of living factoring in.

“We currently have our starting salary for first year teachers as the highest in the region with a starting salary of 58,000 dollars,” said Tielle. “Last year we also offered a professional development stipend of $1,000 bringing that to $59,000 dollars.”

Tielle says they are looking to increase starting pay even more next year.

“We are currently negotiating our budget and working very hard with our CFO and we will soon be releasing what the starting salary will be for teachers in our district this year, but it will be higher than that.”

Karla Villarreal stopped by Del Valle ISD for the most recent job fair.

“I like the community that Del Valle has,” said Villarreal.

She hopes to become a teacher and Del Valle ISD is one of the districts she is looking into.

“I was looking at some benefits,” said Villarreal. “It’s the apartments, the school, the student to teacher ratio, it is not only competitive in terms of pay, but also the benefits they give.”

Two years ago Fallyn Sheff took a job with Del Valle ISD as a teacher after attending a job fair in the district.

“I chose Del Valle ISD, one for the location,” said Sheff. “I recently bought a house in the area. I wanted to cut down on my commute and the location of the school was excellent.”

Over the years some educators have left places like Austin ISD where high home prices and rent hit harder. Some smaller districts have benefited from this.

Sheff says location is important, but so is teacher salary and compensation.

“I think pay and compensation is one of the biggest factors in deciding which district to go to,” said Sheff.

Villarreal says she will keep a close eye on salaries while applying for jobs.

“I definitely do think the pay here is competitive with other districts,” said Villarreal.

