Del Taco drive-thru mishap leads to damaged vehicles, property

A hungry driver accidentally drove straight through a Del Taco drive-thru order screen late Friday night.

The crash was initially reported around 11:30 p.m. at the Del Taco in Hawthorne located at Imperial Highway and Western Avenue.

A silver Ford sedan was in line at the drive-thru when the driver allegedly stepped on the gas instead of the brake, initial information indicated.

A hungry driver accidentally drove straight through a Del Taco drive-thru order screen on June 7, 2024. (OnSceneTV)

The sedan flew right through the menu board and collided with a brand-new Jeep truck, stringer service OnSceneTV reported.

No serious injuries were reported.

It is not known if either driver ended up getting their food.

