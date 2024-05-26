Del Sol sets up ‘Fallen Soldier Table’ to remember military sacrifice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Del Sol Medical Center is remembering the sacrifices of servicemembers who paid the ultimate price in service and duty to their country this Memorial Day weekend.

Fallen Soldier Table Courtesy of Del Sol Medical Center

The hospital has set up a “Fallen Soldier Table,’ it said in a news release.

“The display is reserved to honor the brave and selfless military members who died on the battlefield, those who have not been returned after being taken prisoner on foreign soil and for those who went missing and have not found their way back home,” the news release said.

The display was set up Friday and will be displayed throughout Memorial Day weekend.

“Del Sol Medical Center has many veterans and families of veterans on staff,” the news release said.

