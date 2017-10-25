Del Potro beats Sousa to begin quest for 3rd Basel title

Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning his first round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa during the Swiss Indoor tennis tournament at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time Swiss Indoors champion Juan Martin del Porto beat Joao Sousa 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 to advance to the second round on Wednesday.

The fourth-seeded Del Potro dominated with his serve and sent down nine aces and 19 service winners against the 60th-ranked Portuguese.

Del Potro won back-to-back titles at Basel in 2012-13, both times beating hometown favorite Roger Federer in the final.

In a second round match Wednesday, fifth-seeded Jack Sock won 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 against Robin Haase of the Netherlands to be the only American victor as three others lost.

Sixth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut advanced to the quarterfinals beating Ryan Harrison 6-3, 7-6 (1). In first-round matches, Julien Benneteau of France beat Donald Young 6-4, 6-2 and Marton Fucsovics of Hungary won 6-0, 6-1 against Jared Donaldson.