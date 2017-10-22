Del Potro beats Dimitrov to win Stockholm Open

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina celebrates after defeating Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the men's singles final at the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament Sunday Oct. 22, 2017. (Claudio Bresciani/TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Juan Martin del Potro won his 20th career title Sunday, beating Grigor Dimitrov in a successful title defense at the Stockholm Open.

Del Potro held serve throughout as he won 6-4, 6-2 against Dimitrov while also landing 70 percent of first serves and firing in nine aces.

It was the Argentine's first title since he beat Jack Sock in last year's Stockholm final. The two Stockholm wins are del Potro's only tour titles since he returned in 2016 following chronic wrist problems.

For Dimitrov, it was his fourth final of the year and first defeat. The Bulgarian is now 7-6 in career finals,