Del Mar College Northwest Center closing

After 15 years, Del Mar College's Northwest Center in Calallen is closing.

The Calallen center hosted credit, continuing education and dual enrollment programs. Del Mar College leased the space from HCA Healthcare, which now plans to resume operational control of the former orthopedic and sports medicine center.

"They have other plans for the facility," Del Mar College executive vice president and chief operating officer Lenora Keas said. "They've been very generous to us over the last 15 years to provide an almost cost-free lease annually."

The center has served between 200 and 600 students depending on the semester, Keas said. Having a location in the community has helped the college reach more students in the Calallen area, she said.

Night classes at the Northwest Center were particularly convenient for students, Keas said.

Moving forward, the college plans to work with area school districts, primarily to serve high school students, but the college plans to offer some evening courses for the community as well.

Students have already been informed of the closure and will also be able to enroll at other Del Mar College campuses, including the Windward Campus, located about 17 miles away.

"Long term, we would hope to have another facility out there," Keas said.

The center will close May 14, which is the last day of classes.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Del Mar College closing Calallen location