Del Mar College annexes London ISD school property

Following the city of Corpus Christi, Del Mar College annexed London ISD's 82-acre property Tuesday afternoon.

The community college did not annex the entire London ISD school district, just the properties owned by the district where schools are located.

In February, the Corpus Christi City Council passed an ordinance annexing the property at the request of the school district. When the city annexes property, state law allows Del Mar College to annex the same property.

In recent years, London ISD has grown rapidly. To meet current and future expansion needs, the district plans to connect to the city's wastewater system.

London ISD Superintendent Judi Whitis attended a Del Mar College Board of Regents meeting Tuesday afternoon in support of the annexation.

Del Mar College President Mark Escamilla called the annexation a "key move."

The regents voted unanimously to accept the annexation.

The Del Mar College taxing district currently covers other districts in their entirety, including Corpus Christi ISD, West Oso ISD, Flour Bluff ISD, Tuloso-Midway ISD and Calallen ISD.

Voters in Robstown ISD rejected annexation into the Del Mar College district in 2022 after some Robstown residents began a petition calling for an expansion.

After Tuesday's annexation. a small portion of London ISD now falls within the Del Mar College district, but much of the public school district still falls outside the Del Mar College district boundaries.

Property owners within the district support the community college through taxes, while students pay a lower rate for tuition if they live in-district.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Del Mar College annexes London school property