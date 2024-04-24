Del City Police identify victims in deadly car crash

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Del City Police Department says a deadly cash that happened in SE Oklahoma taking the lives of three people have been identified.

Authorities confirm 54-year-old Helen Thompson was driving the car when it veered off the road and hit a tree and fire hydrant at the corner of SE 15th and Bryant.

Thompson, a 6-year-old and 7-year-old died of injuries with two other children hurt; a 13-year-old in critical condition alongside a 9-year-old who walked away from the crash, according to police.

Del City Police Major Brad Cowden said, “he felt very confident speed was definitely a contributing factor.” Major Cowden went on to say, “that it appears the group was coming home from an event and was driving too fast and lost control of their vehicle.”

Police officials revealed, Thompson was the grandmother of the two surviving children. The two children killed were neighbors that had relocated to the area from Louisiana.

