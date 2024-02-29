DeKalb police arrest 4 people at 3 convenience stores, seize guns and drugs

Four people are facing felony charges after arrests at three DeKalb County convenience stores.

DeKalb police, alongside the ATF, followed up on numerous complaints of drug sales at the Chevron gas stations at 7046 Covington Highway, 4766 Redan Road and the Food Mart at 3806 Flat Shoals Parkway.

Their investigation led to four felony arrests and one misdemeanor arrest.

Police seized three guns, marijuana, and cash, as well as a stolen car.

Investigators have not identified the people who were arrested.

