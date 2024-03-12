DeKalb County neighborhood says a man has been living in his driveway for months

A Stone Mountain neighborhood says a man has been living in dangerous, derelict, and dilapidated conditions.

“We have a lot of kids who play in this area, the house itself is a danger to kids, the back yard is completely open, there’s a pool back there filled with black water,” said Dominic DeDuoni, a neighbor.

DeDuoni told Channel 2 Action News Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that his neighbor, Gacori Mosely, has been living in his driveway for at least nine months.

He says recently the conditions of the property have become a danger to the community.

On Monday, DeKalb County police were enforcing a court order to remove Mosely from the property.

Mosely’s deceased mother was the homeowner of the property, which was destroyed by a fire in 2023.

The county’s Code Compliance Administration received a complaint from a neighbor about structural problems with the property.

The county sent several warnings to Mosely’s sister.

County documents indicated an inspector observed pests, rats, mosquitoes, roaches, standing water, bacteria, human waste, broken appliances, trash, furniture, paint cans and buckets, auto and household chemicals, standing dirty water, a person sleeping in a vehicle and unsound structure.

By October of 2023, the county’s Nuisance Abatement Team delivered the case to the county’s law department for review and to be placed on the court docket.

The case went before a judge in the In-Rem Nuisance Abatement Court.

Last month a judge signed an order granting DeKalb County authority to demolish the property.

DeKalb County Community Development says they’ve offered assistance to Moseley on several occasions but he has refused.

Lincoln spoke with Mosely he said he didn’t want to move because this is his family’s property.

