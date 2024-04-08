DeKalb County man sentenced to 25 years in shooting death of teenager, DA says

A DeKalb County man has been sentenced to 25 years after he was convicted for gunning down a teenager in the middle of the street, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Trillian Haile, 36, was found guilty on March 13 after jurors returned guilty verdicts on charges of voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from the shooting death of Dontavious Young, 19, on September 8, 2020.

In Sept. 2020, Stone Mountain Police responded to to multiple 911 calls about a shooting on Cherry Wood Drive. When they arrived, they found Young, 19, laying face down in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.

Young was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy showed Young had been struck 13 times.

Police saw Haile standing outside of a residence with two handguns in front of him -- one being his, and the other belonging to Young. He told police he was also shot and was taken to the hospital where he was treated for injuries.

In his interview with police, Haile told them Young walked up to him and attempted to rob him. That is when they began shooting at one another. Young ran away after the alleged robbery attempt, but Haile told police he followed Young into the street and continued to fire shots at him.

“Haile told investigators Young fell to the ground, put his hands up and yelled, ‘I’m sorry,’ but Haile continued to fire until Young was dead,” the DA’s office said.

On Monday, Judge David Irwin sentenced Haile to 20 years to serve in confinement and an additional five years on probation.

