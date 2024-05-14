DeKalb County man convicted of sexually abusing elderly woman

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Rainsville man was found guilty of sexual abuse and elder abuse by a DeKalb County jury, according to the district attorney.

DeKalb County D.A. Summer Summerford said 53-year-old Donald Vester Robbins, Jr. was found guilty of sexually abusing an elderly, incapacitated woman.

The State submitted evidence that Robbins “subjected the elderly victim to sexual contact,” and that the victim was unable to consent due to her dementia diagnosis.

His sentencing hearing will be held on June 12, 2024. Robbins faces a statutory sentence of one year and a day to 10 years for first-degree sexual abuse.

