DeKalb County man arrested, charged with murder of manager inside of Ga. Little Caesars

A DeKalb County man has been charged with murder after being accused of shooting his manager inside of a Lee County Little Caesars restaurant, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The GBI and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Daquan Divonte Harris, age 28, of Lithonia with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Joseph Dorminey, 50, of Leesburg, Georgia.

On Friday, May 3, after 9 p.m., the LCSO responded to the Little Caesars Pizza restaurant on U.S. 19 North in Leesburg. When they arrived, they found Dorminey with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital in Albany, where he later died.

Harris was arrested Saturday morning and booked into the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 229-759-6012 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439.

