DeKalb Co. police searching for 84-year-old missing man

DeKalb County police are searching for a Stone Mountain man last seen on Sunday.

William Johnson, 84, was last seen leaving his home near the 700 block of Beresford Circle.

He is five feet, ten inches tall, weighs about 176 lbs., and has brown eyes and gray hair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was carrying an Army green bookbag when he left.

If you see him, please call the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: