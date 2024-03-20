Deion Sanders to deliver closing keynote address at CU Boulder Conference on World Affairs

Mar. 20—The University of Colorado Boulder announced Wednesday that Buffs head coach Deion Sanders will be a keynote speaker at this year's Conference on World Affairs.

Coach Prime will deliver the closing keynote at CU Boulder in a co-hosted event with the Center for Leadership at 2 p.m. April 12 in Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St. The Center's director, Stefanie Johnson, will engage Coach Prime in a discussion about his leadership on and off the field. Coach Prime will share his insights on how he inspires the next generation, his team, his CU colleagues and his children.

The event is free and open to the public, with 40% of the tickets reserved for CU students. A ticket to attend is required. To reserve a ticket, visit tinyurl.com/mwe4ut5j.

The CWA is a three-day conference that brings in experts from around the country to discuss present day issues. This year, the conference will run from April 9 to 12. It will host 70 panel discussions, performances and keynote events with a common theme of leadership, global equity and the next 100 years.

For more information, visit colorado.edu/cwa.