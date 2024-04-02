Deidre Henderson named vice chairwoman of Republican Lieutenant Governors Association

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson talks at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Dec. 4, 2023. Henderson has been named vice chairwoman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson was named vice chairwoman of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association, the organization announced last week.

The association is part of the Republican State Leadership Committee and works to help Republicans get elected to lieutenant governor positions across the country.

"The American people are looking at state Republican leaders to lead while the federal government continues to fail them, so during this pivotal presidential election cycle, our work as Republican leaders in the states has become more important than ever before," Henderson stated. "We must work together in lockstep as we press forward to elect more Republican lieutenant governors nationwide."

Henderson will work alongside South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who was named chairwoman, and Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, the finance chairman. She is seeking reelection this fall as Gov. Spencer Cox's running mate.

Cox is also serving in a national leadership role, as chairman of the National Governors Association where he has promoted his "Disagree Better" campaign across the country.

Here's a full list of the new leadership of the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association:

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, chairwoman

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, vice chairwoman

Nevada Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony, finance chairman

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, executive committee

Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, executive committee

Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, executive committee

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, executive committee

Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, executive committee