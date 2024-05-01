DEI policy proves speed bump for 4H funding, spurs ‘eugenics’ comparison from Delta Co. commissioner

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — The 2024 budget for the organization responsible for running Delta County’s 4H program has been approved after a long discussion about concerns over its policy on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The vote to approve about $51,000 funding for the county’s local MSU Extension was bumped from a previous meeting, where Commissioner Bob Barron said he was concerned that the organization’s DEI policy could cause indoctrination of the youth.

On his trepidation, Barron said, “I look at this as, ‘are they slowly indoctrinating our youth with what they are putting in their programs?’ This is not an uncommon thing, this is happening all around us.”

Barron continued, asking “what is it that’s ingrained in their programs? I am familiar with how things are done like that. There’s certain aspects that are intertwined in their programs to push their agenda… and to the average individual, you don’t realize that’s taking place. Are they doing that in these programs?”

Other commissioners were supportive of funding the MSU Extension due to its oversight of the 4H program. Board Chair Moyle said, “I’ve got nothing but respect for 4H kids… I don’t care for DEI, but I’m not going to remove my support from the 4H kids because I don’t like how that is being administrated.”

Commissioner Petersen sought a compromise, asking, “can we ‘line-out’ the DEI requirements and then pass it through?”

The discussion was interrupted by an argument between audience members and Moyle over a misunderstanding concerning help being given to a hearing-impaired audience member, which Moyle interpreted as disruptive, out-of-order behavior.

After a brief adjournment, Moyle apologized for the misunderstanding, shared information about accommodations that could help the woman, and the board voted to invite the local MSU Extension Director to the next meeting so he could explain their DEI policy.

The “short statement” from MSU on DEI reads:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are important, interdependent components of everyday life in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (CANR) and are critical to our pursuit of academic excellence. Our aim is to foster a culture where every member of CANR feels valued, supported and inspired to achieve individual and common goals with an uncommon will. This includes providing opportunity and access for all people across differences of race, age, color, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, religion, national origin, migratory status, disability/abilities, political affiliation, veteran status and socioeconomic background. MSU website

You can read the MSU Extension’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Policy here.

MSU EXTENSION DIRECTOR EXPLAINS DEI POLICY

During the April 29 county board meeting, MSU Extension Director Paul Putnam began his comments by expressing gratitude for the county’s continued support of the program over the years. He also noted the success of its Forest Innovation Center, as well as its food safety and nutrition programs.

Full discussion:

After the pleasantries, Putnam spoke plainly. “There were some statements that were made that I’m offended by, truthfully, because they insinuated things—without documentation, without facts or data—that we’re slowly indoctrinating youth with DEI. The short answer is that we’re not.”

Putnam explained that certain policies for diversity, equity and inclusion were federal requirements to receive funding, and pushed back on accusations that the policies have a nefarious aim.

Putnam said, “we’re not indoctrinating youth. We don’t have training for youth. I host a training twice a year for our staff that I help manage and coach in a central western U.P. field houses. We talk about equity and inclusion… One of the biggest things I think we have here, with DEI or civil rights or any of this, is people get hung up on terms they don’t understand.”

Examples Putnam gave of actions taken under guidance of the DEI policy include ensuring accessibility for people with disabilities; welcoming community members of any race, age or gender; and creating outreach plans with the community in mind.

Putnam illustrated the latter example by pointing out that Delta County has about twice the average population of veterans, so his organization goes out of its way to advertise their programming through veterans’ organizations to help make sure they are aware of the opportunities they offer.

He said they reach out to special education teachers for a similar reason. “That’s what we do in terms of being inclusive, and in terms of diversity.”

Putnam again addressed the accusations levied toward the policy. “We’re not teaching kids to be gay or trans or anything like that, but if they are and they want access to a program, we absolutely will welcome them just like we would any other citizen.”

On Putnam’s comments, Commissioner Viau said “I read about DEI. I have my opinions about it, but it will not affect the good that this program does and how I will support it.”

Commissioner Malnar said, “thanks for coming Paul. I don’t think it should have gone this far, we should have passed it already, but it is what it is. I thank you for everything you and Michigan State does.”

Commissioner Barron continued to question the policy, calling into question an example of equity given by Putnam where he described that in the case of an event involving bicycles, the policy would advise being able to provide bikes of different sizes, for the differently-sized people who were participating.

Barron said his concern was focused on the power of language. He criticized DEI as folding in concepts that, in his opinion, are covered by things like the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Civil Rights Act.

Calling back to a reference Putnam had made to an MSU Extension event at his farm, Barron said “we’ve had people who have had different disabilities, and we’ve provided for that. But we don’t call it equity. It’s just part of what we do.”

Barron’s continued comments compared his perceived reappropriation of existing policies into the definition of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies to the beginning of the birth control movement in America.

“Reminds me of back in the 1920s, a theory came out called eugenics,” Barron said. “Basically one of the starters of it was a woman named Margaret Sanger, and it helped to design the program for the master race for Adolph Hitler in the thirties when it took over and continued. And Margaret Sanger’s program, her organization was called Eugenics, and they changed their name in 1940 because it was so similar. “It was the same name that was being used in Nazi Germany at the time for the Holocaust and whatever else they were doing with their eugenics. And they changed their name to Planned Parenthood. “I think you have a situation here where you’re using a description of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion—which is a delivery system out of Critical Race Theory—that is probably a wrong use of it.” Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron

You can read Planned Parenthood’s statement on Margaret Sanger here.

Barron said Critical Race Theory goes “way, way deeper than what [Putnam was] bringing forward to us. And the fact that you’re using the same language puts you in the same boat—and I would be careful, I would find a different boat.”

Commissioner Petersen said while he had complaints about what he saw as an “equity of opportunity” versus “equity of outcome,” his opinion on the MSU Extension’s DEI policy would not affect his support for the organization’s funding.

Commissioner Moyle’s opinion was similar, saying while he did not support DEI or Critical Race Theory, he still intended to support the MSU Extension and 4H program. “I’m not a fan of DEI or CRT. That’s okay. I don’t need to like those two programs, but I do like your program and I’m prepared to support your program simply because of the fact that you answered our questions.”

Commissioner Viau said he was not well-versed in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion but had read about it online.

“I’m old school and there’s pronouns and stuff that I don’t even understand,” said Viau. “I’m just going to stick with my old school until I’m proven differently, with achievement, merit, stuff like that. I just wanted to het that clear in case someone thought I was for DEI.”

The vote to approve funding for the MSU Extension was passed 4-1, with Barron being the sole commissioner in opposition.

