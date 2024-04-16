With DEI cut from UF, Gainesville mayor considers stepping up to meet students’ needs

All diversity, equity and inclusion positions and programs abruptly shut down at Florida campuses in March following orders from the Florida Board of Governors. With many students upset, worried and even scared about their futures in the wake of the decision, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward has discussed stepping up to the plate.

In March UF eliminated 13 full-time positions as well as 15 administrative appointments related to DEI. Additionally, the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer was closed, and all DEI-focused contracts with outside vendors halted.

Ward believes the City of Gainesville can help provide some of those services lost. After all, he said, UF students are almost all Gainesville residents.

“We owe University of Florida students the same benefits that anyone else who lives in the city deserves and if there are University of Florida students who feel unsupported — as I've been told there are — by the laws of DEI infrastructure at the University of Florida, then I want to reach out to them and let them tell us what they need and see if there's a way for the City of Gainesville to sort of backstop those services that have disappeared with the University of Florida,” Ward said.

The city’s Office of Equity & Inclusion is baked into Gainesville’s charter, Ward said. It has resources and services that UF students may benefit from, especially now that UF won’t provide them, he said. These services may include investigating discrimination complaints and simply having a place where DEI issues may be discussed, Ward said.

Despite the expertise of the office, Ward said he doesn’t want to prejudge the needs of students and would instead like to hold listening sessions in order to see what exactly they need.

“It's really important to me that students who came here assuming that they had support, either at the university or in the community, do have that support and that we reach out and say, ‘We are here for you, don't consider going somewhere else. There's a safety net here for you and we are part of that safety net …you're part of this community,’” he said.

Ward has expressed this commitment to fostering DEI in the past.

Most recently, Ward’s office was vandalized in March, the perpetrator smashing the window to his office and leaving behind a lengthy note with racist messages. According to a post on X by Commissioner Bryan Eastman, the note specifically assailed DEI initiatives.

At the time, Ward said that the vandalism would not shake his resolve to foster a safe, equitable community in Gainesville.

“I'm sitting here in my office looking at two big sheets of plywood where there used to be windows. The thing that I've learned from that is that if anybody thought race was no longer an issue in America, they were wrong. And that means that our Office of Equity and Inclusion is more important than it's ever been,” he told The Gainesville Sun in April. “I'm not going to stop delivering those services or stop doing the work that I was elected to do, because the idea of diversity, equity and inclusion made someone so uncomfortable that they needed to resort to violence.”

