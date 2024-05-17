DEI Alliance hosts annual conference to promote inclusion in the workplace

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The DEI Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia hosted its third annual DEI Alliance Summit conference at Meadowview Conference Center on Friday.

The conference is a one-day event promoting collaboration, dialogue and action to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace in Appalachia. It brings together leaders and advocates from various workplaces.

DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion.

Calvin Butler, president and CEO of Exelon and keynote speaker at this year’s event, told News Channel 11 that the conference provides an opportunity for all.

“I think organizations across the country should provide access and opportunity to everyone irrespective of their gender, their race or their sexuality,” Butler said. “Important to provide an environment where everyone can thrive.”

This year’s theme was ‘Preserving Through Challenges & Leveraging DEI Opportunites.’ 2024’s event featured keynote speakers and panel discussions to inspire, educate and empower individuals in the workforce. The conference held four sessions:

Navigating the DEI Landscape in the Midst of Negativity and Change

DEI Foundations: Getting Back to the Basics

DEI: Going Beyond Checking the Box to Impactful Work

Building a More Equitable Workplace

This year’s keynote speakers were Butler, Dr. Dannie Lynn Fountain of Google, Dr. Anthony C. Hood of First Horizon, Tracey L. Wright of Emory & Henry College, and April Lomax-Means of BCBS of Tennessee.

