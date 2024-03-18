"It definitely made me think to check my smoke alarms"

Neighbors in Dundalk are in shock after an early morning fire killed a woman and left a man in critical condition. It was an alarming wake-up call in the middle of the night to neighbors in the 3100 block of Shortway. "Banging on my front door, it was close to 2:30 in the morning. I ran down the stairs, and I looked out to see who it was, and it was Tom. So I opened the door, and he yelled, 'I have [a] fire, please call 9-1-1,'” said the neighbor who called 911. See now: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/neighbors-react-after-dundalk-house-fire-leaves-one-woman-dead-one-man-critically-injured

View comments