'He definitely loved attention': Koa, a retired Oxnard police dog, dies

Koa, a 13-year-old K-9 police dog who worked seven years in the Oxnard Police Department before retiring in 2019, died last week.

The canine died peacefully on Thursday surrounded by family, officials said. Koa, a Belgian Malinois, played with schoolchildren in his off time and sniffed out drugs and criminals during work hours.

"He's the kind of dog that you could let him run around a preschool with kids pulling his ear and pulling his tail and he would be just fine," said Cpl. Rob Caston, Koa's handler. "Then he could also do the job of a police dog, which can be unique. He was just very balanced."

A police department Facebook post announced the death Thursday.

Koa was put down when his back legs gave out on him, Caston said. "He had no muscular strength anymore," he said. "He couldn’t pick himself up."

Koa was given an award for top narcotics dog in 2017 at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department canine trials.

The following year, the tan-and-black dog entered a mobile home park to capture a man during an attempted arrest. During the incident, the suspect was combative with a police officer and the officer shot him. The man later ran away into the Royal Duke Mobile Estates.

Caston said the Royal Duke case stood out the most.

"Koa had gone in there and found him," Caston said of the arrest. "It kind of eliminated any other use of force on that suspect, who had already been shot by the police.”

Caston, who has a new Belgian Malinois named Rocky, said there are currently four K-9 dogs with the department, including Rocky.

Rocky, 7, joined Caston shortly after Koa retired in January 2019.

"With Koa, we just noticed he started to slow down," Caston said. "We just felt like it was time to have him retire and let him enjoy the last part of his life."

Koa stayed home with Caston and his family until his death.

"He definitely loved attention. He loved to be pet," Caston said. "He’s a good dog all the way around."

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com, 805-437-0262 or @JournoWes.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Koa, a retired Oxnard K-9 police dog, dies