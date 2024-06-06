Defiant Steve Bannon ordered to prison for contempt says 'There's not a prison that can shut me up'

Margaret Chadbourn chats with The Hill’s White House correspondent Alex Gangitano about President Biden’s recent comments on Russian President Vladimir Putin. They also break down the latest after an Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza left dozens dead. Also in your Debrief: The Hill’s courts and legal reporter Zach Schonfeld joins the show to talk about Steve Bannon’s prison sentence. Plus, hear from Emerson College Polling’s Matt Taglia about former President Donald Trump’s support in New York following his hush money conviction. Make sure to subscribe and join us weekdays as we dish today’s top headlines from The Hill. Follow Margaret Chadbourn, X - @MLChadbourn

