Defiant 'Dreamers' Call Out Trump: 'We Are Making America Great'

The futures of nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants remain uncertain as President Donald Trump reportedly prepares to reverse an Obama-era program that protects them from deportation.

As reports spread detailing Trump’s plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, undocumented young people brought to the U.S. as children, who are also known as Dreamers, responded to the president on Twitter:

We lived in the shadows. We lived in fear. DACA gave us hope. DACA made us feel safe. I will not go back to living in fear. #DefendDACA — alex ; #DefendDACA (@kppbrxs) September 4, 2017

I work three jobs in order to pay for college. Student Govt, Web Editor and restaurant host. Haven't been in school for 10 years until #DACA — Andrew Mark (@MarkdeBuenaPark) September 4, 2017

I am a DREAMER for anyone who doesn't know. And its so terrifying to live in a country where you aren't wanted. — #DefendDACA (@g_brenda88) September 4, 2017

I am a DREAMer.

I'm not a criminal.

I am valid.

I'm not taking anything from anyone

I am American

I deserve to be here #DefendDACA — spooky slice (@cagethebarakat) September 4, 2017

if I lose DACA, my students will lose their teacher and soccer coach. I will have spent my life savings to get a college degree but no job — Ramon Ivan Ramirez (@__ramon17) September 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump I'm 2 semesters away from getting my Bachelors in Information Technology under a merit-based full ride scholarship #DACA — lowkeytho (@GarySalg) September 2, 2017

I AM A DREAMER AND I STAND TO #DefendDACA I ask for you to join me and help stand for our… https://t.co/Vlapr36lKb?ncid=edlinkushpmg00000313pic.twitter.com/UYfhz9wcLN — clau,,#DefendDACA (@G0NEJOEL) September 4, 2017

So yes I am a #Dreamer who benefits from #DACA But I. Am. Just. Like. You. Please think about us and support us. Thank You. — Joyce Z (@itsJoyceZ) September 4, 2017

I have a job and am now a sophomore in college. I am not a criminal. I am a human being wishing to live a life without fear. — #DefendDACA (@NotKindaW3ird) September 4, 2017

After 5 years of college, I now work as an engineer and I will be unemployed. We the dreamers, are helping making American great. #DACA — Miguel Mendez (@miguelese18) September 2, 2017

I am a DREAMer I will not be shoved into the shadows again. I will not give up hope. UNITED WE STAND #DefendDACA — luis (@relixs_) September 4, 2017