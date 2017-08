Cricket - England vs West Indies - Second Test - Leeds, Britain - August 29, 2017 West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite looks dejected after losing his wicket as Shai Hope looks on Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

LEEDS, England (Reuters) - The West Indies beat England by five wickets in the second test at Headingley on Tuesday to level the three-match series at 1-1.

Shai Hope scored 118 not out to guide the touring side to 322 for five in their second innings on the final day of the match.

