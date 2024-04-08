Defiance: Fighting the Far Right, review: the brutal birth pangs of a multiracial society

The UK’s current Prime Minister is of Indian origin, the First Minister of Scotland and Mayor of London have Pakistani roots, and the Welsh First Minister is the first black leader of any European country. Whatever your view of their politics or abilities, this development will look even more remarkable once you’ve waded through Defiance: Fighting the Far Right (Channel 4).

The documentary’s three episodes revisit the gruelling story of the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s. Popular culture was guilty of portraying newly arrived Asians as pliantly alien figures of fun. It was far worse out on the streets where the National Front spewed hatred.

As one contributor argued here, Asians settling in the UK in the 1970s felt more discriminated against than Jamaicans, who were Christian and spoke English. “We were the immigrants,” said Balraj Purewal. “We were the blacks.”

Purewal was one of many activists who, back then, popped up in television coverage of racial hostilities. Decades later, we watch him watching footage of his younger self. It’s a powerful and moving form of storytelling. His hair is greyer and less luxuriant. His righteous rage still simmers.

The series is bookended by violent death. In 1976 Gurdip Singh Chaggar, a Punjabi teenager, was stabbed in Southall. The judge ruled out a racial motivation, and two culprits got off with light manslaughter sentences. “One down, one million to go,” snarled NF chairman John Kingsley Read. Then in 1981 Parveen Khan and her three children died when petrol was poured through their letterbox in Walthamstow and set alight. No one has ever been convicted.

Throughout this period, passive community elders argued for keeping a low profile. Mrs Thatcher agreed: “Ignore extremists,” she recommended. Strongly suspecting that the police would come to the aid of racists before anti-racists, courageous young Asians opted for self-defence.

Balraj Purewal described his struggles of living in 1970s Britain - Channel4

The Met – above all the so-called Special Patrol Force – doesn’t come out of this narrative well. Its commissioner, David McNee, gave a press conference that was pure threat: “If you keep off the streets of London and behave yourself, you won’t have the SPF to worry about. I’ll leave that message with you.”

When in 1979 the National Front tauntingly held an election meeting in Southall, the SPF arrived in numbers to ensure they could do so. On that day Blair Peach, a New Zealand teacher protesting with the Anti-Nazi League, was heading home when he was killed by police truncheon. Then and now, young and old, his friend Jo Lang relived his death for which no one has ever been charged.

Several blushing policemen pluck up the courage to defend the Met’s record. The most conflicted is Saf Mogul, an Asian PC who was caught on the horns of a horrible dilemma when ordered to protect racists from Asians. “I was probably a coward,” he sadly concludes.

This is fresh, important and detailed history about the brutal birth pangs of a multiracial society. It concludes with the trial of the Bradford 12, accused in 1981 of manufacturing petrol bombs. Their landmark acquittal defanged the NF, though the series doesn’t go into how. Indeed Defiance’s three hours of nightmare end with a shrug. “What are the lessons?” wonders Pritpal Sahota, a proud survivor of Southall’s struggles. “There was no lesson for us to learn. It happened to us.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.