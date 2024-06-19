Defense seeks to exclude key evidence in Atlantic Highlands murder — the victim's body

FREEHOLD - An Edison man's defense attorney is seeking to suppress the key evidence in the murder case against his client — the victim's dead body.

Attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo argued in court Tuesday that Atlantic Highlands police discovered the body of Sonia Gonzales during an illegal and warrantless search of Jordan Vilcatoma-Correjo's car.

Prosecutors argued the officers were within their rights to perform the limited search because they believed there was someone inside the car who needed immediate emergency medical attention.

The testimony of three Atlantic Highlands police officers at a hearing before Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn supported that assertion.

Vilcatoma-Carrejo, 28, is charged with the murder of Gonzales, 26, his ex-girlfriend, of Edison. He also is charged with desecrating her remains. An indictment charging the defendant asserts the murder occurred in Edison, Atlantic Highlands, or somewhere in between in either Middlesex or Monmouth counties.

The victim's body was found in the defendant's car after it was stopped on East Avenue in Atlantic Highlands on June 10, 2022. The body was bloodied and missing an eye, which was later found on the floor of the defendant's car, according to police documents.

A chaotic scene, and a language barrier

Patrolman Joseph LaBella, Sgt. Travis Sodon and Detective Lt. Michael Zedonyi all testified they were working on June 10, 2022, when a call came into the Monmouth County dispatch center at 7:44 a.m. about a medical emergency, possibly involving an unconscious man.

Each of the officers testified there was confusion about what was going on due to a language barrier — the callers seeking help spoke Spanish, and the officers didn't.

But, from what they gathered, the callers were seeking medical assistance for Vilcatoma-Correjo, their brother, the officers testified.

LaBella said he was dispatched to a location on Washington Avenue, where four "distraught" people got out of a car and approached him and Sodon, but the person experiencing the medical emergency wasn't there.

LaBella said a woman in the car had a tracking application on her phone indicating the person they were looking for was in the area of East Avenue, so he followed their car to that location. There, he said he observed a silver Honda Accord swerve and run a stop sign, so he pulled over the vehicle, thinking the driver may have been suffering from a medical episode.

The four people in the other car got out, ran over to the Accord and started banging on its windshield, LaBella said. Meanwhile, the driver, Vilcatoma-Correjo, was conscious and did not appear to need medical attention.

"The whole family was hysterical, pointing at the back seat," LaBella said.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo is shown in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during a motion hearing. He is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sonia Gonzales, whose body was found in Atlantic Highlands.

LaBella said he thought he heard one of them say "the baby," he testified.

So, LaBella looked in the rear of the car to see if there was a baby car seat, but he saw neither that nor a baby back there, he said. The family was still hysterical, he said.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo's defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo questions Atlantic Highlands Patrolman Joseph LaBella in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during a motion hearing. Vilcatoma-Correjo is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sonia Gonzales, whose body was found in Atlantic Highlands.

"They were just crying, sobbing, jumping up and down," he said, "I still couldn't really understand anything anyone was saying."

But, LaBella said he heard someone pointing to the back seat of the car say, "perro," which he understood to mean "dog'' in Spanish.

"What, a dog?" he said he asked, to which someone responded, "No, no dog, wife," LaBella testified.

"They were making hand gestures, pointing to the back seat area of the car while still being very upset," Sodon testified.

"It was clear by the family being as upset as they were, that they thought someone needed help," he said.

Family members react as Sonia Gonzales' body is discovered in the back seat of Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo's car in Atlantic Highlands captured on body camera video played in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during a motion hearing. Vilcatoma-Correjo is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Gonzales.

'A motionless human body'

At first, all he could see in the back seat of the car was clothing and personal items "piled up in disarray," Sodon said.

"My impression is that there was something in the vehicle, someone in the vehicle that needed medical assistance, needed help from us, needed our help," the sergeant testified. "They had to be underneath the clothing and the other personal artifacts that had been piled up."

Zedonyi testified that he was "extremely concerned that there was some type of living being that was in the rear of that vehicle," based on the family members crying and pointing to the rear seat.

Sodon said he opened the rear passenger-side door, and Zedonyi opened the rear driver's side door. They moved aside some of the clothing and found some bags underneath he said.

Atlantic Highlands Police Det. Lt. Michael Zudonyi testifies in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during a motion hearing for Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo.

At that point, Zedonyi felt one of the bags, and "he believed he felt a human body in the bag," Sodon testified.

"I touched the black plastic bag," Zedonyi testified. "It felt like a motionless human body inside the bag."

Sodon said when he helped Zedonyi rip open the bag, he observed the shoulders and head of a woman, as well as dried blood. The woman wasn't breathing, he said.

"The paramedic that was next to me said that she could tell that she was deceased," Sodon testified.

Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo is shown in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18, 2024, during a motion hearing. He is charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Sonia Gonzales, whose body was found in Atlantic Highlands.

Diaz-Cobo asked Sodon why they didn't wait until a Spanish-speaking officer arrived on scene to learn what the family was so upset about.

"In a medical emergency, time is very important to provide life-saving measures," he responded.

Each of the officers acknowledged they did not have either a warrant or Vilcatoma-Correro's consent to search the vehicle at that point, but they all testified that once it was determined the woman was deceased and that lifesaving measures weren't warranted, any further search of the vehicle stopped.

"At that point, the vehicle was treated as a crime scene, the coroner was contacted and a search warrant was applied for," Zedonyi testified.

Later on, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office conducted a search of the vehicle after obtaining a warrant, the officers testified. But Diaz-Cobo argued that was too late.

"This was a warrantless search," the defense attorney argued. "It was an illegal search that doesn't fall under the medical exception."

Caitlin Sidley, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, argued otherwise.

Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley questions a witness in Superior Court Judge Henry P. Butehorn's courtroom at the Monmouth County in Freehold Tuesday, June 18,2024, during a motion hearing for Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo.

She said the officers conducted a "quick, limited search of the back seat, motivated by the reasonable belief that there was someone in danger and in need of aid."

Butehorn reserved decision and indicated he will rule on the defense motion on July 17.

