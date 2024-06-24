Defense rests its case in Karen Read trial. When closing arguments will take place

DEDHAM − Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning in the trial of a Mansfield woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend, 46-year-old Braintree native John O'Keefe, with her SUV outside a Canton home in January 2022.

Karen Read was charged with second-degree murder after O'Keefe's body was found in the driveway outside the Canton home of a fellow Boston police officer on Jan. 29, 2022.

The case has drawn national attention as her defense claims it was a cover-up by law enforcement and that others involved framed Read for O'Keefe's death.

Prosecutors say Read and O’Keefe had been drinking at a local bar with friends and acquaintances before they got in a fight. They say she hit him with her SUV outside the home of Brian Albert, who was hosting an after party, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

The prosecution and the defense are each expected to get about an hour to present their closing arguments, after which jurors will begin deliberations.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Closing arguments set for Tuesday in Karen Read murder trial