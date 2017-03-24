In defense of ghosting: It's nothing personal

Ghosting is everywhere, and dating apps are desperate to put an end to this disappearing act. But ghosting doesn't need a solution — it is the solution.

If you didn’t already know before plunging into the deep, dark depths that is online dating, you certainly learned quickly thereafter: dating is a numbers game. And when you’re messaging with what turns out to be your third lamest match of the day, ghosting becomes a necessary tool to manage the exhaustion that is mining through the hundreds of (probably boring) people at your fingertips.

For the record: This isn’t the nicest way of looking at people. But neither is the meat-market display of the swiping mechanism employed by the most popular apps. It is, as they say, what it is. If you’re going to partake, this objectification is an inherent and unavoidable aspect of dating app culture.

There are a literal million reasons why a match can flop. You can chalk most failed conversations up to lack of spark — you either have a connection or you don’t. Not everyone wants to partake in games of witty one-upmanship (*raises hand*) or blatant innuendo (*puts hand down*). You might just be on completely different pages right off the bat.

Some people are lazy swipers. They’ll casually swipe right before really analyzing your profile only to later discover — oh, wait — they actually really hate people with cats and ew that’s a cat in your last picture and they missed it the first time. It happens.

Other people are coming off their last breakup sore and just looking for the validation, comfort and ego boost that newcomers tend to feel from the matching experience — they were never there to meet up anyway.

See: a literal million reasons.

So when someone doesn’t chat you back, the rejection isn’t necessarily personal. It’s cheesy but it’s true: It’s not you, it’s them. You’re not a fit, and that’s okay.

Ghosting isn’t unique to the online world. We’ve done it countless times in person, it just doesn’t seem as pointed. “If you were at a party full of single people and chatted briefly to someone before pausing to chat to another, and then turned back to discover the first person had disappeared, you probably wouldn't think too much of it — after all, it's a big party and you're all there to mingle,” a 45-year-old single writer who uses a combination of Tinder, Happn and Bumble told me.

Speaking briefly with someone in person does not imply an investment, and neither does an online greeting. You haven’t met, you can barely remember this person’s name without going back to check their profile, and you’ve made no promises or commitments.

As a 32-year-old single software developer said, “I think that's why people feel okay ghosting. ‘I hardly know this person. Do I really have to go through the exercise of telling them why I'm not interested?’” And that’s the main issue: formally cutting off every conversation you might have with a stranger online would be exhausting.

Even as someone who only casually flips through dating apps, I have 200+ matches that I do not speak with, either ever or any longer. Some I stopped replying to, some stopped replying to me. That’s online dating.

“I have so many conversations going on at the same time that don't result in actual dates that I can't actually reject all of them. So I ghost,” a 29-year-old investment professional told me. “I don't think the person really devoted any resources to chat me along with other multiple people at the same time online.”

Ghosting is easy. Sitting down to explain why you aren’t interested in continuing a conversation with someone you barely know is not.

And what good would come of it anyway? As much as some people might feel like understanding why the other person disappeared would be helpful, there are too many variables.

Even with the best intentions, some criticism might read as offensive. Or they might just not know what the hell they’re talking about. (They don’t actually know anything about you, after all.) Or it might be one of those incredibly personal literal million reasons that would have no impact on your future involvements.