Defense Department highlights 9 winners of 2024 Environmental Awards

April 22 (UPI) -- The Defense Department on Monday unveiled the nine winners of the 2024 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards, according to the department.

These awards -- evaluated by a "diverse panel" of 47 judges from federal and state agencies, academia and the private sector -- recognize those "for their exceptional achievements in effective environmental management strategies that enhance installation resilience and mission readiness," DOD said in a release.

"Understanding that installations built, and natural environments strongly impact service members' quality of life, DOD is committed to ensuring that its installations are healthy, safe, functional and resilient," Brendan Owens, DOD's assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment, said in a release.

The award formally recognizes those affiliated with DOD who have made "significant strides" to conserve America's natural and cultural resources, protect human and environmental health, prevent or eliminate pollution at its source, eradicate hazardous toxins, and incorporate environment, safety and occupational health requirements into weapon systems acquisition.

The department stated that their "emphasis on protection of environment quality ultimately improves Department personnel's quality of life and protects natural environments vital for mission success."

A total of 31 nominees were put up in 2024 for the award, which began being presented in 1962 during the Kennedy administration.

Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota had implemented a raptor translocation program to decrease the lethal take of 14 raptor species on base due to wildlife-aircraft collisions. They translocated 55 juveniles, from six raptor species, 50 miles to be released on federal lands.

"These efforts reduced bird-aircraft strike risk, promoted natural raptor populations and contributed to scientific knowledge on raptor ecology, including movement and longevity," said DOD.

An individual, Hugo Cobos at Kadena Air Base in Japan had developed a monitoring procedure and project to protect specific species at Bellows Air Force Station in Hawai'i which had identified two endangered species on base.

A team at Florida's Eglin Air Force Base had "demonstrated a commitment to stewardship and sustainability through enhancing habitat and fostering the protection of threatened and endangered species," which included Okaloosa darter -- a small freshwater fish -- which lead to its de-listing as an endangered species.

Another crew at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Guam published a new policy for their base which directed "environmental compliance, preventing pollution and improving toward a robust environmental management system."

Tobyhanna Army Depot in Pennsylvania successfully had enacted a series of water-saving and recycling measures.

In Maine, the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in March had been de-listed from the National Priorities List -- sites of a national priority known to releases, or threaten the release of, hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants throughout the United States and its territories.

Vieques Naval Installation in the United States territory of Puerto Rico in 2023 saved nearly $200,000 in by working with U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command "to integrate active-duty Navy explosive ordnance disposal dive units into the Vieques offshore munitions cleanup program."

In Utah at Hill Air Force Base, efforts were made "to build strong relationships and promote future cooperative efforts" with native American tribes by "managing, protecting and sharing" a valued archaeological site containing over 130 footprints more than 12,000 years old.

And a Maryland-based team had eliminated hexavalent chromium on F-35 aircrafts "by implementing a non-chrome fuel tank coating and a non-chrome rapid-cure fuel tank touchup kit at U.S. Air Force-owned manufacturing facilities and at F-35 depots."

The DOD announcement on Earth Day came the same day the Biden administration announced a $7 billion investment in solar energy grants, and 2,000 Climate Corps jobs.