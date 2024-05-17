Defense contractor at MacDill Air Force Base arrested for soliciting child for sex: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the arrest of a defense contractor on Thursday.

33-year-old James Robert Bechtold, of Valrico, was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex, the FDLE said. Bechtold is an information technology security specialist defense contractor at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa.

Florida launches statewide human trafficking hotline

Investigators said they began looking into the case on February 4 when the Colorado State Police notified the FDLE that a Florida individual was producing child sexual abuse material.

The investigation identified Bechtold, who officials say used messaging apps to communicate with victims, as the suspect, according to the FDLE.

Bechtold was arrested Thursday by the FDLE’s Special Operations South Team. FDLE said the department, along with Tampa Cyber Units, are continuing to investigate the case.

Bechtold was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.