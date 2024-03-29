Defense in 1983 Tampa murder cases wants court closed, citing ‘aggressive’ press

TAMPA — Lawyers for an imprisoned man linked to a pair of 1983 Tampa murders, one of which resulted in the wrongful conviction of an innocent man, have asked a judge to make all pretrial court proceedings closed to the public.

Assistant Public Defender Jamie Kane made the highly unusual request in a written motion filed Thursday, anticipating that the case of Amos Robinson would draw heavy coverage.

“This case has been the subject of unprecedented and highly prejudicial publicity and media attention locally and legislatively at the state level,” Kane wrote. “The history of this case goes back about 40 years, and because of the unique developments that led to the indictments against Robinson, the media coverage continues.”

The defense’s concern, he wrote, hinged on the ability to seat an impartial jury.

Robinson, 60, is charged with the murder of Barbara Grams, an 18-year-old woman who was attacked, raped and beaten to death as she walked home one night in August 1983 from her job in a Tampa shopping mall.

Robert DuBoise was wrongfully convicted of Grams’ murder and spent 37 years in prison before new DNA testing pointed instead to Robinson and another man, Abron Scott. Further investigation also linked the pair to the unsolved murder of Linda Lansen, a photographer who was similarly killed about a month before Grams.

Robinson and Scott were both serving life in prison for the October 1983 murder of Carlos Orellana in Pinellas County.

Scott last week pleaded guilty to murder charges for his role in the killings of Lansen and Grams and agreed to testify against Robinson in exchange for two new life sentences.

Robinson’s next court hearing is set for September, though a trial date is yet to be set. If he’s found guilty, state prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.

Kane’s written request asserts that every court proceeding in the case, “however minor or inconsequential,” has generated “extensive coverage.”

“It is anticipated that the press will continue to be active and aggressive in the coverage of all events and proceedings in this case,” Kane wrote.

He asserted that such discussion will lead to an “oppressive and impossible environment” of publicity that could taint the jury pool locally and statewide.

Much of the coverage related to the case has centered on DuBoise, who was exonerated and released from prison in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed a claims bill awarding DuBoise $1.85 million, or $50,000 for every year he spent incarcerated. Last month, the Tampa City Council approved a $14 million settlement of a lawsuit DuBoise filed against the city over the investigation that led to his wrongful arrest and conviction.

While many high-profile court cases generate media attention, a request to close the court is unique. Judges and lawyers typically will take other measures to select an impartial panel once a trial is imminent.

Previous high-profile Tampa Bay-area cases have seen individual questioning of prospective jurors to determine to what extent they’ve been exposed to media coverage.

The Pinellas County case of John Jonchuck was one such case. Jonchuck, who was tried in 2019 for dropping his 5-year-old daughter from a bridge, was the focus of many news stories in the four years that he awaited trial, including a series in the Tampa Bay Times. At his trial, lawyers drew from a larger-than-usual pool of prospective jurors, who were asked whether they’d seen or heard the media coverage or formed opinions already.

In some cases, courts have sought to pick a jury from outside the local area after determining that a particular case was too well-known.

That’s what happened in the 2013 trial of Dontae Morris, accused of murdering two Tampa police officers during a traffic stop. The Morris case was the subject of regular local media coverage in the three years that it was pending in court. Lawyers ultimately went to Orlando to find a jury.