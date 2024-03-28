Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Mar. 28—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Bradley Day, 45, of Mandale, was sentenced to two years on probation for the possession of cocaine.

Taylor Fortener, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to four years on probation with a referral to the Monday Program on a charge of tampering with evidence.

James Garner, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the ground of a specified government facility.

Terriell Ragland, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation and 60 days in the county jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Danielle Sheeter, 41, of Lima, was sentenced to three years on probation on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was also fined $1,350, ordered to serve 90 days in the county jail and had her operator's licenses suspended for seven years.

Andrew Wilson III, 32, of Detroit, was sentenced to two years on probation and was fined $2,000 for receiving stolen property.

Sidney Slater, 33, an inmate with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $7,5000 for the aggravated possession of drugs.

Brittany Donathan, 38, of Wapakoneta, was sentenced to three years on probation with a referral to the WORTH Center for the failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Sheila Cooper, 52, of Spencerville, was sentenced to three years on probation with a referral to the WORTH Center on eight counts of forgery. She was ordered to pay restitution to the victims in the case.