Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

May 31—LIMA — The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Sarah Dunning, 34, of Wauseon, was sentenced to 18 months in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Maurice McGill, 26, of Lima, was sentenced to one year in prison for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

Daniel Hoffman, 38, of Lima, was sentenced to one year of probation for the possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Earnico Elliott, 27, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation for trespassing, a fourth-degree felony.

Jaden Zuppardo, 21, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation for attempted grand theft of a firearm, a fourth-degree felony.

Chania Coleman, 30, of Louisville, Kentucky, was sentenced to one year of community control for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

James Ayers, 46, who is in the Correctional Reception Center prison in Orient, was sentenced to three years in prison, to run consecutive to his current prison sentence, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony.