Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Apr. 29—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

William Chamberlain, 37, of Kenton, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Roy Woods, 62, of Lima, was sentenced to one year on probation and 180 days in the county jail for the possession of cocaine.

Kenneth Vaughn, 57, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation for forgery and receiving stolen property. He was ordered to pay $1,300 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Charles Simpson, 58, of Lima, was sentenced to one year in the county jail for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Simpson was fined $2,000 and his driver's license was suspended for four years.

Matthew Williams, 57, of Lima, was sentenced to six months in prison for the possession of cocaine.