Defendants sentenced in Allen County courtrooms

Mar. 8—LIMA — The following defendants were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Santana Simpson, 19, of Lima, was sentenced to 18 months in prison on charges of trafficking in marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. In a separate charge Simpson was sentenced to an additional 18 months for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Tryvon Foster, 19, of Lima, was sentenced to two years of probation on two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Garrison Moses, 24, of Lima, was sentenced to five years in prison for the assault of a peace officer and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance.

James Marks, 38, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to two years of probation and was fined $5,000 for the possession of marijuana.

Nieche Ramirez, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on charges of strangulation and attempted abduction.

Tami Dye, 31, of Lima, was sentenced to three years of probation and 14 days in the county jail for the misuse of a credit card.