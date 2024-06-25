Defendants enter not guilty pleas in Allen County court

Jun. 25—LIMA — The following defendants have entered pleas of not guilty to recent charges handed down by the Allen County grand jury:

Ty Shellenbarger Jr., 20, of Spencerville, charged with strangulation.

Brady Noble, 27, of Lima, charged with three counts of possession of cocaine and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Teir Pitts, 32, of Chillicothe, charged with felonious assault.

Martrivis Burns, 33, of Westerville, charged with possession of cocaine.

Grace Barr, 27, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.

Tiffany Warner, 36, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Brett Noble, 52, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Lynise Payteon, 31, of Toledo, charged with illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Amy Noble, 54, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and possession of cocaine.

Anyah Bagley, 21, of Lima, charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Tina Shafer, 36, of Lima, charged with illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits or WIC program benefits, Medicaid eligibility fraud and petty theft.

John Ferris, 51, of Lima, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Lacey Ray, 20, of Wapakoneta, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ashatae Jones-Williams, 28, of Frankfort, Kentucky, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Randy Stephenson, 57, of Lima, charged with felonious assault.

Jimmy Higgins III, 30, of Belle Center, charged with two counts of strangulation and three counts of domestic violence.

Pacheco Melendez, 40, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry Birt, 47, of Lima, charged with domestic violence.

Dewayne Carter Jr., 42, of Lima, charged with felonious assault, illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anton Arnett, 35, of Lima, charged with failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer.

Jarese Lasenby, 21, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.