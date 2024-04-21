Defendants enter not guilty pleas in Allen County court

Apr. 21—LIMA — The following defendants have entered pleas of not guilty to recent charges handed down by the Allen County grand jury:

Ruth Caldwell, 32, of Delphos, charged with having weapons under disability and obstructing justice.

Trevor King, of Wapakoneta, charged with possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Broderick Tobias, 56, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Maliq Jackson, 20, of Lima, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon.

Amy Jo Ballard, 43, of Ada, charged with aggravated possession of drugs.

Taylor Cook, 32, of Lima, charged with theft and grand theft.

Zachary Ruffier, 25, of Toledo, charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and trafficking in hashish.

Shajuan Hall, 28, of Lima, charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Deangelo Johnson, 34, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Jonathan Wheeler, 30, of St. Marys, , charged with one count of rape and one count of aggravated robbery.

Clifton Lynch, 20, of Lima, charged with one count of grand theft of a firearm.

Lionel Jarvis, 59, of Lima, charged with failure to register.

Raekwon Knox, 26, of Fort Wayne, charged with one count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Maurice McGill, 26, of Lima, charged with one count of having weapons under disability.

Korben Everhardt, 24, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability and carrying a concealed weapon.

Nikhail Russell, 21, of Lima, charged with having weapons under disability.

Corey Arnold, 44, homeless, charged with two counts of violating a protection order.

Marcus McLellan, 44, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin.

Scott Webb, 53, of Wapakoneta, charged with possession of drugs.

Quonteavya Kenner, 41, of Lima, charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Rocky Hayner, 30, of Mansfield, charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of felonious assault.

Kyle Smith, 38, of Lima, charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal manufacture of drugs, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Lori Hicks, 62, of Lima, charged with grand theft and unauthorized use of property.

Jeffrey Williams, 61, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Charles Williams, 54, of Harrod, charged with an arson registration violation.

Matthew Williams, 57, of Lima, charged with possession of cocaine.

Stacia Grindell, 30, of Lima, charged with aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Derrick Wilson, 34, of Lima, charged with one count of swatting (making prank calls to emergency services), failed to appear in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment hearing. A warrant was issued for his arrest.