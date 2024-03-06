Defendant in Wausau park shooting case requests substitute judge

WAUSAU − A Marathon County judge ordered the case against a man charged in connection with a shooting at a park to move forward.

Todd E. Tucker, 25, of Schofield, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, firearm possession as a convicted felon, three counts felony bail jumping, intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.

On Wednesday afternoon, Marathon County Circuit Judge Jill Falstad determined there was enough evidence to show a crime probably was committed and Tucker probably committed it.

Tucker's attorney, Michael Hughes summited a request for a substitute judge in the case. The next court date is scheduled for March 20.

According to the criminal complaint, at 9:16 p.m. Oct. 3, a woman called 911 and reported Tucker, wearing all black, had pointed a gun at her while she was at Marathon County Park. The woman fled the park in her car, with a group of people, including Tucker, chasing after her, according to the complaint.

Officers found the woman parked near the intersection of Sherman Street and South Seventh Avenue. The woman said she had been selling some things, including a dog's leash, on Facebook Marketplace. A woman she was familiar with wanted to purchase the items and arranged to meet her at Marathon County Park, according to the complaint.

The victim said she went to the park and the woman she knew showed up with two other women the victim was familiar with and two men, including Tucker, according to the complaint. The victim said she was nervous about the situation and stayed in her car. The group started ordering her out of the car and one woman in the group began pounding on her driver's side window, according to the complaint.

The victim said she asked the group, "What's up?" and one of the women in the group said they would show the victim what was up and that she was going to "get beat," according to the complaint.

The victim said she took out pepper spray and sprayed it out her window. One of the women then sprayed pepper spray into the car, but the victim was able to get the window closed before much got in, according to the complaint.

The woman said Tucker then said, "Watch out" and "You better watch yourself," according to the complaint. Tucker took a pistol out and pointed it at the victim's head, according to the complaint.

The victim said she called 911 on her cellphones and began driving away, but the group chased her, according to the complaint. She said she heard six to eight shots.

The victim said she didn't know how she had gotten to Sherman Street. She said she had taken a lot of right turns in order to lose the group.

Officers found what appeared to be the graze of a bullet on the passenger-side front door and a punctured tire, according to the complaint. They also found nine shell casings in the area where the victim said the shots were fired.

Officers searched the area and saw Tucker, who was dressed in black like the victim had described, come out of a house, according to the complaint, and he was sweaty. An officer searched him but didn't find a gun. The officers saw three women and another man come out of the same house, according to the complaint.

Police arrested Tucker, who denied knowing anything about the shooting, according to the complaint.

Tucker is being held on a $500,000 cash bail set in October by Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Huber.

