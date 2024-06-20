Defendant waives hearing on gun-pointing charge

Jun. 20—A Joplin man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony weapon charge stemming from a gun-pointing incident Nov. 11 and was ordered bound over for trial.

Johnathan W. Brodie, 28, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered to stand trial by Judge Joseph Hensley. The court set July 24 for his initial appearance in a trial division.

A probable-cause affidavit states that the alleged victim in the case told police there was excessive noise coming from a neighbor's apartment downstairs, provoking him to stomp his feet a couple of times to let them know it was disturbing him. As he started to step outside to have a smoke, he was met at the door by a male who pointed a handgun at him, he told police.

The document states that the incident was caught on surveillance video, leading police to identify Brodie, a friend of the downstairs neighbor, as the alleged culprit.