Defendant still AWOL, but court action in murder case goes on

Lawyers are continuing to take statements from people with information about a Summerfield murder, despite the disappearance of the defendant, who skipped court earlier this week on the day his trial was scheduled to begin.

During a hearing Thursday morning, Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon told Circuit Judge Peter Brigham that she had filed motion to compel testimony from a man who she felt could offer details about the 2018 shooting death.

The man, Charlie Wesley Young III, was scheduled for an interview with Nixon last week, but failed to appear. Young was in court on Thursday. At the podium, he told the judge he missed the interview because he doesn't have reliable transportation and has multiple medical aliments.

Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon

With his right arm in a sling due to surgery, Young told the judge his intention is not to defy the court, but to participate in any way he can. Nixon and defense lawyer John Kruse agreed to question Young at a location provided by the judge in the courthouse.

Before leaving court, Nixon asked Young if he knew the whereabouts of the defendant, Brandon Lee Brown. He said no. Young said Brown is his cousin.

On the run

On Monday, a jury was supposed to be selected to hear the case against Brown, who is charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, attempted robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Out of jail on $180,000 bond since 2023, Brown was a no-show for trial and the judge has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Brown, 38, is accused of shooting two men, Anthony Brady and Zondrey Sesler, at a Summerfield residence. Brady died at a local hospital.

The Summerfield man was on the run and he was later captured by U.S. Marshals. Brown's brother was also arrested, but prosecutors later dropped the charges.

Anyone with any information on Brown's location can call Crime Stoppers at 368-7867.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: No defendant? No delay. Proceedings ongoing in murder trial