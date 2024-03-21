Defendant found guilty in 2019 homicide

Mar. 21—HIGH POINT — A man was convicted this week of first-degree murder in a homicide dating back five years ago.

The Guilford County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that defendant Justice McLaurin, 31, was convicted in the May 23, 2019, death of Cameron Owens.

Judge Robert Broadie sentenced McLaurin to life in prison, the District Attorney's Office reports. The verdict was rendered Monday in Guilford County Superior Court in High Point.

Owens, who was 23 when he was killed and was from Greensboro, was shot about 2 a.m. in a car in the parking lot of a small apartment complex along Druid Street in northeast High Point. People reported multiple gunshots and people running through the neighborhood.

Co-defendant J'Marius Howze, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder this past December and sentenced to life in prison, the District Attorney's Office reports. Co-defendant Iyanna Brown, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month and was sentenced to between 20 years and 25 years in prison.

Co-defendant Carrie Graves, 32, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder last month but hasn't been sentenced yet, according to the District Attorney's Office.