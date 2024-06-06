Defendant convicted in string of attacks on 5 females sentenced to 53 years to life

A man convicted of sexual assault in a string of home break-ins and hiking trail attacks in Ventura County was sentenced Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 53 years to life.

Edgar Rodriguez Ruelas, 42, sat quietly at the defense table as Ventura County Superior Court Judge Anthony Sabo handed down the sentence in a Ventura courtroom while at least two victims, half a dozen jurors from the panel that convicted him a month ago and others associated with the case watched.

The most riveting statement came from a woman who said she was 16 when she was attacked while hiking in Oak Park in March 2020. Wearing black clothing and a black mask, the defendant put his hand over her mouth and began forcing her to the ground before she bit his hand, hit him with her ukulele and escaped, according to a county probation report.

In comments directed to the defendant over Zoom, the woman who is now 21 told him he had changed her life even if he had not ruined it.

"I tried to forgive but all it's done is poison me," she said in a shaky voice. "I'm so unbelievably angry at you."

The victim said she feels afraid when people touch her and looks around her surroundings to make sure no one is in the corners.

"When people look at me with desire in their eyes, I try not to scream," she said.

A Ventura County jury deliberated for four days before returning a guilty verdict in early May in connection with crimes committed against the girl and four adult women from June 2017 and March 2020.

The defendant received two indeterminate sentences totaling 32 years to life, so called because they range in the potential number of years. He received the heavier one of 25 years to life for using his finger to penetrate a sleeping woman during a break-in of her boyfriend's home in Thousand Oaks and another seven years to life for assault with intent to commit a forcible sex crime during another break-in on the same street.

He received fixed terms of 21 years for the assaults of three other females, including the 16-year-old girl in Oak Park and two other hikers in Oak Park and Thousand Oaks.

But Rodriguez Ruelas was credited with roughly five years for the time he's been confined to county jail along with work credits since his arrest in March 2020. That shortens the sentence to 48 years to life. He may become eligible for parole at some point.

The judge also ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Defense attorney Sandra Bisignani asked for a lower sentence or probation, calling the indeterminate sentences of 32 years to life unconstitutional and cruel and unusual punishment. Her client had no previous criminal record, probation officials found.

"He is a low risk to reoffend," she said. "He has expressed remorse. He has expressed a wish to seek help."

She also called on the judge to lighten the defendant's sentence based on trauma he had endured as a child both sexually and physically. But Sabo said those experiences did not outweigh factors such as the number of crimes and victims, the separate locations where they happened and the surveillance the defendant conducted before the assaults.

Bisignani said afterward that the sentence was "disproportionate to the offenses committed," but prosecutor Brent Nibecker supported the terms that were exactly what he asked the judge to approve.

"If ever a defendant was deserving of a maximum sentence, it was this defendant," Nibecker said.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, mental health and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man convicted in string of attacks gets 53 years to life