Defendant, attorneys in murder case to meet with judge about possible plea agreement

ADRIAN — Attorneys and a Raisin Township man accused of shooting his wife to death in 2022 plan to meet with a judge to discuss a possible plea agreement.

Michael Lee Allison's attorney, Lenawee County Chief Public Defender John Glaser, asked Lenawee County Circuit Judge Anna Marie Anzalone to have the meeting during a pretrial hearing Wednesday. Anzalone, Glaser and Lenawee County Assistant Prosecutor Douglas Hartung agreed to meet April 16. Allison will be brought from the Lenawee County Jail to Anzalone's chambers to attend the meeting in person.

A trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 9. Allison, 45, is charged with open murder and felony firearm in the death of his wife, 27-year-old Nicole Marie Allison. The open murder charge allows a jury to determine the degree of murder should the case go to trial. First-degree murder involves premeditation and is punishable by life in prison without parole. Second-degree murder does not involve premeditation and is punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

"We haven't really come to much movement on this and we're going to leave it set for trial," Glaser told Anzalone. He asked for the meeting about a plea deal "to see where we can get with that."

Glaser asked that Allison be with him in person during the meeting. He has been held at the jail on a $10.5 million bond since being arrested.

Allison also is considering hiring a private attorney, Glaser said.

"He does have the ability to do that, I believe, so that could be another issue," Glaser said, adding that he's told Allison if he intends to retain an attorney he needs to do so quickly so that that attorney has time to prepare for the trial.

The case has been drawn out while the defense has obtained psychiatric evaluations on Allison's criminal responsibility and competency to contribute to his defense. There has been no formal finding about the results of those evaluations.

Allison was arrested by Raisin Township police outside their home shortly after officers were dispatched at 6:45 p.m. July 4, 2022, to a report of shots being fired. An arriving officer saw Nicole Allison’s body in a ditch in front of their residence in the 2900 block of Gady Road. The officer then saw Michael Allison, who was carrying a shotgun, approaching from the area of the house. After the officer gave several commands, Michael Allison placed the gun on the ground and he was ordered to lie down, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Raisin Township Police Department in the district court case file.

In speaking to the Raisin Township officer at the scene and later in an interview at the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office with a sheriff’s detective and a Raisin Township sergeant, Michael Allison said he and Nicole were inside their home when he punched her several times after she told him their relationship was over. She fled the house looking for help, and he grabbed his shotgun and followed her outside to the front yard where he shot her twice, killing her.

Evidence at the scene supported Allison’s account of the incident, the affidavit said.

Allison waived a preliminary examination in Lenawee County District Court. There has been no testimony about the case in court.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Meeting set to discuss possible plea in 2022 Raisin Township murder