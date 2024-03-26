Defendant in I-76 killing testifies he opened fire after Akron driver pursued him

Dacarrei Kinard, 31 of Columbus, is escorted into Summit County Common Pleas Court during his trial Tuesday in Akron. Kinard is accused of shooting and killing George Jenson, 40 of Akron, in a May 17 road rage incident along Interstate 76 in Norton.

Dacarrei Kinard testified Tuesday he acted in self-defense when he fired eight bullets into a blue Mazda, striking and killing 40-year-old George Jensen last May in a road rage incident along Interstate 76 East in Norton.

Kinard, 31, described how Jensen cut him off, brake-checked him multiple times and attempted to force him off the highway before pointing a black object at him.

"I thought he was going to shoot me," Kinard said on the third day of his jury trial in Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael's courtroom. That's when he pulled a gun on Jensen and opened fire.

Kinard is charged with two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and multiple firearm and drive-by shooting specifications that could result in additional prison time. An improperly handling firearms charge was dropped.

Jurors will begin deliberations Wednesday.

Recalling the drive toward Youngstown

Dacarrei Kinard of Columbus points out the location of a deadly road rage incident during testimony Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Hours before the shooting, Kinard said he left Columbus for Youngstown to attend his nephew's sixth birthday party. On the way, he stopped at a Mansfield music store to pick up a clarinet for his teenage daughter before continuing north and west.

He said he drove with cruise control on at 65 mph for much of the drive. Then, while in the far-left lane, he noticed a blue Mazda weaving in and out of traffic, speeding up and down and flashing its lights.

"He was tailgating me," he said. "It made me mad, so I sped up to about 72 [mph]."

Soon Kinard heard what he described as the noise of rumble strips coming from the shoulder lane to his left. Looking toward the noise, he saw the Mazda speeding by him.

In an attempt to drive away from the Mazda, Kinard said, he switched lanes multiple times — but the Mazda cut him off each time.

Seconds before and after the shooting

A photo of the bullet-ridden car of George Jenson was presented by prosecutors during the trial of Dacarrei Kinard on Tuesday in Akron, Ohio. Kinard is accused of shooting and killing Jenson in a May road rage incident along Interstate 76 in Norton.

Eventually, Kinard moved alongside the Mazda when he merged into the rightmost lane. That's when he saw the Mazda creep into his lane, he recalled.

"I was thinking this guy was trying to harm me, run me off the road," he said.

Boxed in by the Mazda, a white trailer to his front and a vehicle to his rear, Kinard said he swerved into the right shoulder and merged back into the slow lane in front of the trailer.

That's when Kinard said Jensen pointed a black object at him.

"I took cover. I went down. I grabbed my firearm, and when I looked up, he was still pointing whatever he was pointing at me," Kinard said. "I was scared, and I just fired. I didn't want him to hurt me. I'm sorry."

Immediately after shooting eight bullets into the Mazda, he saw the vehicle swerve left, giving him room to speed away. He recalled exiting I-76 before re-entering the westbound lanes, passing the scene and continuing to Columbus.

What happened to the firearm?

Dacarrei Kinard of Columbus, left, looks on as Norton Police Detective Ryan Connell goes over photographs showing bullet holes in the side of victim George Jenson’s vehicle during Kinard’s road rage murder trial Monday in Judge Kathryn Michael’s courtroom at the Summit County Courthouse.

Following the shooting, Norton police initiated an investigation and placed Kinard at the scene.

Norton detectives executed a search warrant at a Columbus apartment in search of evidence and recovered the black Camaro. Investigators never did locate the gun or Kinard's cellphone, said Ryan Connell, a detective with the Norton Police Department.

During his testimony, Kinard admitted that he lied in an interview with investigators, telling them he was not in Norton on May 17 and did not own a firearm.

As for the firearm, he admitted to putting it in a gunlock and placing it in a storage unit two days after the incident.

Witnesses recall aggressive driving, shooting

Witnesses who testified Friday observed Jensen's aggressive driving, which included brake-checking, and the black Camaro driving around the white trailer by entering the shoulder lane.

Two of the witnesses heard a popping noise, with one identifying the sound as gunshots.

The driver of the white trailer, Douglas Crocker, said he saw a hand in the Camaro brandish and fire a handgun, striking the blue Mazda.

No witness recalled seeing the blue Mazda attempt to drive him off the road, said Zachary Neumann, assistant Summit County prosecutor.

Summit County Assistant Prosecutors Zachary Neumann, right, and Greg Peacock speak with each other during Dacarrei Kinard's murder trial Monday in Judge Kathryn Michael's courtroom at the Summit County Courthouse.

Jurors to decide on self-defense

In his closing statement, Assistant Prosecutor Greg Peacock told jurors they would decide if Kinard acted in self-defense.

"We could agree that on that day he probably did not set out to kill Mr. Jensen," Peacock said. "He had a loaded gun in his car, and he used it. Instead of de-escalating it, he escalated it."

He argued that Kinard did not use reasonable force in defending himself and there was not a reasonable belief or understanding that his life was in danger.

"Are we living in the mythical Wild West where we can pull out a gun when someone angers them?" Peacock asked.

In her response, Rhonda Kotnik argued that her defendant did use reasonable force and he reasonably believed his life was in danger.

"Mr. Jensen made the choice that day to drive dangerously and aggressively; his target became Dacarrei," Kotnik said.

She said Jensen used his car as a weapon when he brake-checked Kinard and cut him off, nearly leading to an accident.

"He told you over and over he didn't murder anybody," Kotnik told jurors. "He was defending himself from this horrible situation."

