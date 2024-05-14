Defence in trial of far-right politician calls for acquittal

Bjoern Hoecke (R), chairman of the Thuringian AfD party, waits with his lawyer Ulrich Vosgerau for the start of his trial at the Halle/Saale district court. He is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Ronny Hartmann/AFP Pool/dpa

The defence in the trial of German far-right politician Björn Höcke has called for him to be acquitted of a charge that he used a prohibited Nazi slogan, on the grounds that the defendant did not know it was banned.

Höcke, 52, is accused of using the slogan "Alles für Deutschland" (Everything for Germany) that was used by the Sturmabteilung (SA), or Storm Troopers, a Nazi paramilitary group commonly referred to as the "brownshirts."

Most people had forgotten the slogan, and by bringing the case the prosecution had made it known again, Höcke's defence lawyer Ralf Hornemann told the regional court in the eastern city of Halle.

The fact that Höcke had worked as a history teacher before becoming a politician with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) did not mean that he must have known about the ban, Hornemann said.

The prosecution had earlier called for a suspended six-month sentence. Judgement is expected later on Tuesday. The court has indicated that the maximum sentence will be a fine.

Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Thuringian AfD party, sits in the courtroom of the Halle/Saale district court. He is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Ronny Hartmann/AFP Pool/dpa