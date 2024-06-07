Deere and Co. to pay $1.1 million for discriminatory hiring practices in Illinois, Iowa

Deere and Co., the parent company of the John Deere brand, will pay $1.1 million in back wages to Black and Hispanic job applicants who alleged the company engaged in racial discrimination in hiring.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs settled with Deere and Co. to pay back wages and interest to Black and Hispanic employees at the company's locations in Milan, Illinois; Ankeny, Iowa; and Waterloo, Iowa.

A federal investigation found that Deere and Co. engaged in alleged discrimination against 33 Black and 12 Hispanic applicants at its location in Milan, 36 Black applicants in Ankeny and 196 Black applicants in Waterloo.

As part of its settlement, Deere and Co. has agreed to pay $1.1 million in back wages and interest as well as provide 58 jobs to eligible class members.

Deere and Co. is a federal contractor that provides services to departments of Agriculture, the Army, the Interior and Transportation as well as the Defense Logistics Agency and the U.S. Forest Service.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: John Deere to pay $1.1 million in Illinois, Iowa hiring settlement