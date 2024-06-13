Deer crashes through bus windshield in Rhode Island

STORY: :: Video shows a deer crashing through a bus windshield in Rhode Island

:: Courtesy: Rhode Island Public Transit Authority

:: June 10, 2024

:: Warwick, Rhode Island

The deer did not survive the incident, which took place in the city of Warwick on Monday (June 10), and three passengers were injured.

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) released a statement commending the driver, Leocadio Hernandez, for what they called his 'composure under pressure'.