Deer with container stuck on its head spotted in Pittsburgh area

Pennsylvania Game Commission officials are trying to track down a deer spotted in Ohio Township that has a container stuck on its head.

The deer, which has what appears to be a pretzel container on its head, has been spotted on Roosevelt Road near the Ohio Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Officers have been mapping where it has been spotted and are patrolling the area when possible. The deer moves around a lot and disappears when officers arrive, according to the game commission.

The animal will have to be immobilized to remove the container, which presents a challenge because of its weakened condition, said Game Warden Seth Mesoras.

The public can report sightings at 1-833-PGC-HUNT.

