How deep are Oklahoma's biggest lakes? See average, maximum depths

Oklahoma is home to over 200 lakes offering opportunities for fishing, swimming and boating among other water-based activities.

If you've ever waded in one of the state's large lakes and couldn't feel the bottom, you might have wondered, "How deep is this lake?"

Here's a look at just how deep Oklahoma's biggest lakes are.

How deep is Lake Texoma?

Average depth: 39.9 feet

Maximum depth: 110 feet

Lake Texoma is a border lake between Texas and Oklahoma with about 80% of its 90,000 acres located in Oklahoma.

How deep is Eufaula Lake?

Average depth: 23 feet

Maximum depth: 87 feet

Located in southeastern Oklahoma near the city of Eufaula, Lake Eufaula is Oklahoma's largest lake. It covers 105,500 surface acres with 800 miles of shoreline.

How deep is Grand Lake?

Average depth: 36.3 feet

Maximum depth: 133 feet

In northeastern Oklahoma, Grand Lake, O' the Cherokees, or Grand Lake, has a surface area of 46,500 acres and 1,300 miles of shoreline.

How deep is Broken Bow Lake?

Average depth: 62 feet

Maximum depth: 185 feet

Broken Bow Lake covers around 14,000 acres in southeast Oklahoma near Broken Bow.

How deep is Tenkiller Ferry Lake?

Average depth: 50 feet

Maximum depth: 165 feet

In eastern Oklahoma, Tenkiller Ferry Lake, or Lake Tenkiller, boasts a surface area of 12,900 acres..

How deep is Keystone Lake?

Average depth: 24 feet

Maximum depth: 73 feet

On the Arkansas River west of downtown Tulsa, Keystone Lake has a surface area of 23,610 acres.

How deep is Oologah Lake?

Average depth: 17.8 feet

Maximum depth: 88 feet

Oolagah Lake is located in northeastern Oklahoma and boasts a surface area of 29,460 acres.

How deep is Robert S. Kerr Reservoir?

Average depth: 11.75 feet

Maximum depth: 52 feet

In eastern Oklahoma, the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir has a surface area of 43,800.

How deep is Foss Lake?

Average depth: 23 feet

Maximum depth: 89 feet

In western Oklahoma, Foss Reservoir, or Foss Lake, has a surface area of 8,800 acres.

How deep is Kaw Lake?

Average depth: 25.9 feet

Maximum depth: 75 feet

Located in northern Oklahoma, Kaw Lake has a surface area of 23,610 acreas.

