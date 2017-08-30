Deep-ocean expedition captures haunting images of sunken WWII-era submarine

Ocean Exploration Trust’s E/V Nautilus crew recently shared visuals it captured during its exploration of the USS Bugara, a sunken submarine used in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War before its 1970 retirement, reports Fox News.

Located in the Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary, a protected area in the waters off Washington, the vessel now serves as a habitat for various types of sea life.

Its sinking at that location was unintended.

According to the expedition team, “While under tow to serve as a target vessel in 1971, the submarine began to take on water and foundered off Cape Flattery, Washington.”

It further notes, “With the tug at risk of being pulled under, the steel hawser cable was cut, and Bugara foundered shortly after.”

The vessel’s exploration, being conducted via Remotely Operated Vehicles, has a number of objectives, including mapping the wreckage, documenting the key structural components, and assessing the variety of marine life it hosts.

RELATED: See photos of the submarine